Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $11.41 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $211,012.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00588835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 270.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 584,126,711 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Binance, Livecoin and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

