Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Tap token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $60.48 million and $246,568.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.04602939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

