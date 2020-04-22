Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 2,942,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,693. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

