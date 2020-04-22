Teck Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

