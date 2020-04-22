Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,960,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,455. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

