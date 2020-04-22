Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,958,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,455. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.