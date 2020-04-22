The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

