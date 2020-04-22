The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) vs. Daily Journal (OTCMKTS:DJCO) Head-To-Head Review

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) and Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

The McClatchy has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daily Journal has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of The McClatchy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Daily Journal shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Daily Journal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The McClatchy and Daily Journal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy $709.52 million 0.00 -$411.11 million ($6.21) -0.02 Daily Journal $48.65 million 7.43 -$25.22 million N/A N/A

Daily Journal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The McClatchy.

Profitability

This table compares The McClatchy and Daily Journal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy -57.94% N/A -7.30% Daily Journal 21.09% -1.21% -0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The McClatchy and Daily Journal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Daily Journal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daily Journal beats The McClatchy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also provides specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company offers case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; JustWare, a family of case management software products for use by courts and other justice agencies; ICMS, a court case management system; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court using the Internet; and ePayIt, a service primarily for the online payment of traffic citations. It provides its software systems and related products for courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

