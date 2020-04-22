Theta Fuel Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $190,894.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005854 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.