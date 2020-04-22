THETA (THETA) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Upbit and Gate.io. THETA has a total market cap of $79.90 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.04613424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bithumb, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi, Coinbit, Binance, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

