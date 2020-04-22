Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Increased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 330,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

