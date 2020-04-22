Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.52. 848,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

