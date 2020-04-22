Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,571 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of Dover worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 198,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.