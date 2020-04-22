Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

