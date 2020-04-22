TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 886,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after buying an additional 282,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 47,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 7,714,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

