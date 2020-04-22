Tompkins Financial Corp Has $18.85 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $1,834,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after buying an additional 611,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,480,015 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

