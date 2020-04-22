Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 145.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,230. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

