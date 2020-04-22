TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0010

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $111,634.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last week, TOP has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.