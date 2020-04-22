Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

