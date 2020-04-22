TransAlta Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.55. 361,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,986. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.03. TransAlta has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$609.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 254,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$2,029,066.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,029,066.36. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 61,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$489,979.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,462 shares in the company, valued at C$673,162.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TA. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.