TransAlta Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

TransAlta has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of -65.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,989. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

