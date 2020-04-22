Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

TBIO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.23.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

