TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

TNP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,844. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 274,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.