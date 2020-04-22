Unibright (UBT) Trading 71.5% Higher This Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002984 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Unibright has traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02695365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

