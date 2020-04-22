UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €14.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €14.40 ($16.74) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.39 ($14.41).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

