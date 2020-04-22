Unification Achieves Market Cap of $750,221.76 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Unification has a market cap of $750,221.76 and approximately $35,751.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02695365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

