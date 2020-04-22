UNUS SED LEO Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $12.19 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00014597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00587620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007363 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 270.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.