Uquid Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.76 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007525 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $5.76 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.04613424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, IDAX, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

