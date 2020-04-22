Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 16,339 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Shares of SPGI traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.01. 1,104,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

