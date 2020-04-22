Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $684.79. 433,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.27. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $698.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

