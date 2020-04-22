Usca Ria LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 11,190,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

