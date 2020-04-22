Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,856 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $279.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

