Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 1,136,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,618,000 after purchasing an additional 229,478 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 4,332,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,921. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

