Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

