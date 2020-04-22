Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,123,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388,141. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.