Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 263,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 346,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,123,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388,141. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

