Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. 402,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.