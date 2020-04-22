Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

