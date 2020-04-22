Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 1,528,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,901. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18.

