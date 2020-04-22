Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 2nd Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,001. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

