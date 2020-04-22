Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 200.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.54% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $122,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. 14,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.