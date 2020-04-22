Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.