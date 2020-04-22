Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

