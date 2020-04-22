Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,230. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.