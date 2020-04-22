Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average of $279.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

