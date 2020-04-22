Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

