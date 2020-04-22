Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $71,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

