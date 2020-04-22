Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

