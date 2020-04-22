VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Cut to $19.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25.

In other VICI Properties news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.