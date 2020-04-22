Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $399,000.00 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 99,070 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $393,307.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,526 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $88,256.60.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,447 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $357,818.37.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,305 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,941.05.

On Friday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,300 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $202,269.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,465 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $130,781.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $942,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

PPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,780. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

